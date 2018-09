Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus hits a backhand during her US Open third-round match against Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, 01 September 2018. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES

Top-seeded Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka has crashed out of the Coupe Banque Nationale, a WTA hard-court event in Quebec City, losing 6-4, 7-6 (7-5) to American Varvara Lepchenko.

The 20-year-old Sabalenka, who is ranked No. 20 and is one of the most promising young stars on the WTA Tour, was the only player to take a set off of eventual champion Naomi Osaka at the just-concluded US Open in New York.