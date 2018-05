General view of a ceremony by Andean elders to celebrate the arrival and the subsequent lighting of the torch for the XI South American Games-Cochabamba 2018 in front of the walls of the pre-Inca civilization of Tihuanaco, Bolivia, May 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/Martin Alipaz

Bolivian President Evo Morales (R) holds the torch of the XI South American Games-Cochabamba 2018, next to the Secretary General of South American Sports Organization (Odesur), Camilo Perez (L), during a ceremony by Andean elders in front of the walls of the pre-Inca civilization of Tihuanaco, Bolivia, May 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/Martin Alipaz

Bolivian President Evo Morales (R) and the Secretary General of South American Sports Organization (Odesur), Camilo Perez (2-R), participate in a ceremony by Andean elders to celebrate the arrival and the subsequent lighting of the torch for the XI South American Games-Cochabamba 2018 in front of the walls of the pre-Inca civilization of Tihuanaco, Bolivia, May 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/Martin Alipaz

Bolivian President Evo Morales (C) and the Secretary General of South American Sports Organization (Odesur), Camilo Perez (2-L), participate in a ceremony by Andean elders to celebrate the arrival and the subsequent lighting of the torch for the XI South American Games-Cochabamba 2018 in front of the walls of the pre-Inca civilization of Tihuanaco, Bolivia, May 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/Martin Alipaz

The torch for the XI South American Games-Cochabamba 2018 was lighted Monday in this ancient Andean city, heralding the approach of the May 26-June 8 continental sports competition, which was first staged 40 years ago in Bolivia.

The flame was lit during a ceremony by Andean elders in front of the walls of the pre-Inca civilization of Tihuanaco with a ritual devoted to Pachamama (Mother Earth).