Torino on Saturday defeated Bologna 3-0 in the Serie A 20th round.
Torino gained three points in the league table to provisionally occupy the ninth position with 28 points, following the home win at Turin, Italy's Olimpico stadium.
Torino's Lorenzo De Silvestri jubilates after scoring the opening goal during the Italian Serie A soccer match Torino FC vs Bologna FC at Olimpico Stadium in Turin, Italy, on Jan. 06, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALESSANDRO DI MARCO
Torino's Iago Falque (L) and Bologna's Erik Pulgar (R) in action during the Italian Serie A soccer match Torino FC vs Bologna FC at Olimpico Stadium in Turin, Italy, on Jan. 06, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALESSANDRO DI MARCO
Torino's M'Baye Niang (L) and Bologna's Filip Helander (R) in action during the Italian Serie A soccer match Torino FC vs Bologna FC at Olimpico Stadium in Turin, Italy, on Jan. 06, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALESSANDRO DI MARCO
