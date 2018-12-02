Cagliari's Artur Ionita (R) in action during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Frosinone Calcio and Cagliari Calcio at the Benito Stirpe stadium in Frosinone, Italy, Dec. 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/FEDERICO PROIETTI

Cagliari's Diego Farias celebrates scoring during the italian Serie A soccer match between Frosinone Calcio and Cagliari Calcio at the Benito Stirpe stadium in Frosinone, Italy, Dec. 02, 2018. EPA-EFE/FEDERICO PROIETTI

Frosinone's Joel Campbell in action during the italian Serie A soccer Frosinone Calcio vs Cagliari Calcio at the Benito Stirpe stadium in Frosinone, Italy, Dec. 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/FEDERICO PROIETTI

Torino's Tomas Rincon and Genoas Daniel Bessa in action during the Italian Serie A soccer match Torino vs Genoa at the Olimpico stadium in Turin, Italy, Dec. 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALESSANDRO DI MARCO

Torino's Tomas Rincon and Genoas Sandro in action during the Italian Serie A soccer match Torino vs Genoa at the Olimpico stadium in Turin, Italy, Dec. 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALESSANDRO DI MARCO

Torino's Andrea Belotti jubilates after scoring the 2-1 lead during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Torino FC vs Genoa CFC at the Olimpico stadium in Turin, Italy, Dec. 02, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALESSANDRO DI MARCO

Torino rallied back to a 2-1 win over 10-man Genoa in Serie A action on Sunday here at the Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino.

Genoa's Italian midfielder Romulo was booked twice in a three-minute stretch and was sent off the pitch in the 28th minute.