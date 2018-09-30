Players of Torino celebrate at the end of the Italian Serie A soccer match between Chievo Verona and Torino FC in Verona, Italy, Sept. 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/Filippo Venezia

Torino's Simone Zaza celebrates after scoring the 0-1 goal during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Chievo Verona and Torino FC in Verona, Italy, Sept. 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/Filippo Venezia

Torino striker Simone Zaza scored a late goal on sunday to clinch the 1-0 away win against Chievo Verona in a Serie A action.

The Italy international put the ball home two minutes before stoppage time here at the Marc'Antonio Bentegodi stadium.