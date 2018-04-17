Michael Bradley of Toronto FC celebrates during the CONCACAF Champions League soccer match between Tigres UANL of Mexico and Toronto FC of Canada at Universitario Stadium in Monterrey, Mexico, Mar 13, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/MIGUEL SIERRA

Toronto FC's head coach Greg Vanney (C) leaves the pitch at half time during the CONCACAF Champions League soccer match between Tigres UANL of Mexico and Toronto FC of Canada at Universitario Stadium in Monterrey, Mexico, Mar 13, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/MIGUEL SIERRA

Toronto, Canada, Apr 16 (efe-epa) - Toronto FC aims to maintain its run of victories over Mexican teams as the Canadian side is due to play a first-leg match of the 2018 CONCACAF Champions League finals against Chivas de Guadalajara on Tuesday.

After beating Mexico's hottest football clubs, UANL Tigres, current champions of the Liga MX Opening Tournament, and Club America, Toronto FC is now left with one more Mexican team to compete with in the finals of the 2018 CONCACAF Champions League, Chivas de Guadalajara.