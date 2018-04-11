Guadalajara Chivas players celebrate after scoring a goal against the New York Red Bulls during the first leg of the Concacaf Champions League semifinals on April 4, 2018, in Guadalajara, Mexico. EPA-EFE FILE/Carlos Zepeda

Toronto FC's Jonathan Osorio (R) and America's Guido Rodriguez (L) fight for the ball during the second leg of the Concacaf Champions League final on April 10, 2018, at at Mexico City's Azteca Stadium. EPA-EFE/Jorge Nuñez

Toronto FC, the defending Major League Soccer (MLS) champion, will host the Guadalajara Chivas on April 17 in the first leg of the Concacaf Champions League final.

The regional championship will be decided on April 24 in Guadalajara.