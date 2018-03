Jesus Duenas (R) of Tigres vies for the ball with Sebastian Giovinco (L) of Toronto FC during the CONCACAF Champions League soccer match between Tigres UANL of Mexico and Toronto FC of Canada at Universitario Stadium in Monterrey, Mexico, Mar. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/MIGUEL SIERRA

Rafael de Souza (L) of Tigres vies for the ball with Jonathan Osorio (C) of Toronto FC during the CONCACAF Champions League soccer match between Tigres UANL of Mexico and Toronto FC of Canada at Universitario Stadium in Monterrey, Mexico, Mar. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/MIGUEL SIERRA

Michael Bradley of Toronto FC celebrates during the CONCACAF Champions League soccer match between Tigres UANL of Mexico and Toronto FC of Canada at Universitario Stadium in Monterrey, Mexico, Mar. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/MIGUEL SIERRA

Major League Soccer champions Toronto FC on Tuesday lost 2-3 to Mexican champions Tigres in the second leg of their CONCACAF Champions League quarterfinal but managed to qualify for the semifinals on away goals.

French player Andre-Pierre Gignac scored a brace (84', 93') for Tigres after a goal by Eduardo Vargas (69') while Toronto benefited from an own-goal by Tigres player Rafael Carioca and a goal by Sebastian Giovinco.