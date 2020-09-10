Defending NBA champions the Toronto Raptors avoided elimination on Wednesday evening and forced a game 7 in the Eastern Conference playoff semifinals with a win against the Boston Celtics.
Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (C) dunks between Toronto Raptors guard Norman Powell (L) and Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet (R) during the overtime period of the NBA basketball semi final Eastern Conference playoff game six between the Toronto Raptors and the Boston Celtics at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Kissimmee, Florida, USA, 09 September 2020. EFE/EPA/ERIK S. LESSER
Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse (R) greets Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry (C) and Toronto Raptors guard Norman Powell (L) during a timeout in the second overtime period of the NBA basketball semi final Eastern Conference playoff game six between the Toronto Raptors and the Boston Celtics at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Kissimmee, Florida, USA, 09 September 2020. EFE/EPA/ERIK S. LESSER
Los Angeles Clippers forward Montrezl Harrell (R) in action against Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic of Serbia (L) during the second half of the NBA basketball semi final Western Conference playoff game four between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Denver Nuggets at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Kissimmee, Florida, USA, 09 September 2020. EFE/EPA/ERIK S. LESSER
