Orlando Magic guard Evan Fournier (R) throws a pass betweenToronto Raptors center Marc Gasol (L) and guard Kyle Lowry (bottom) during the third quarter of game two in their NBA Eastern Conference Quarterfinals basketball game at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada, Apr. 16, 2019. EFE/Warren Toda

Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard (top) watches forward Serge Ibaka (bottom) throw to the basket during the fourth quarter of game two in their NBA Eastern Conference Quarterfinals basketball game at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada, Apr. 16, 2019. EFE/Warren Toda

Toronto Raptors forward Serge Ibaka (R) defends against Orlando Magic forward Jonathan Isaac during the fourth quarter of game two in their NBA Eastern Conference Quarterfinals basketball game at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada, Apr. 16, 2019. EFE/Warren Toda

The Toronto Raptors pulled off a comfortable 11-82 win against the Orlando Magic in Game 2 of their first round playoff match at the Scotiabank Arena on Tuesday.

With the win, the Raptors leveled the series at 1-1 thanks to the offensive prowess of Kawhi Leonard and a solid defensive showing from Marc Gasol.