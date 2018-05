Atletico de Madrid players pay tribute to Spanish forward Fernando Torres (R), who played his last game as a Atletico de Madrid player, after the First Division La Liga match against Eibar at Wanda Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Spain, May 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/ Fernando Alvarado

Atletico de Madrid forward Diego Costa (L) and Eibar midfielder Ruben Pena (R) vie for the ball during their teams' First Division La Liga match at Wanda Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Spain, May 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/ Rodrigo Jimenez

Atletico de Madrid forward Fernando Torres celebrates after scoring a goal during the First Division La Liga match against Eibar at Wanda Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Spain, May 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/Rodrigo Jimenez

Spanish forward Fernando Torres on Sunday scored a brace in his last game with Atletico Madrid in the team's 2-2 draw against Eibar in their final La Liga game of the season.

Atletico had nothing at stake, as they had secured the No. 2 spot in the La Liga table to end the season as Villareal held Real Madrid to a 2-2 draw on Saturday, but it was Torres' farewell party.