Moriya Jutanugam of Thailand lines up a putt during the first round of the Evian Golf Championship in Evian, France, Sept. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/SEBASTIEN NOGIER

Nasa Hataoka of Japan plays a shot during the first round of the Evian Championship golf tournament in Evian, France, Sept. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/SEBASTIEN NOGIER

Anna Nordqvist of Sweden (L), Nasa Hataoka of Japan (C) and Moriya Jutanugam of Thailand (R) during the first round of the Evian Championship golf tournament in Evian, France, Sept. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/SEBASTIEN NOGIER

Puerto Rico's Maria Torres and Spain's Carlota Ciganda on Thursday lead the Evian Championship, after the first round of the women's golf tournament held in Evian-les-Bains, in southeastern France.

Ciganda hit six birdies to share the top spot with Torres, who hit an eagle, six birdies and two bogies; with both ending the first round with 65 strokes (6 under par).