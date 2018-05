Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann (C) and Fernando Torres (L) gesture during an open training session held during the club's UEFA Europa League final media open day at Wanda Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Spain, May 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/Rodrigo Jimenez

Atletico Madrid's striker Fernando Torres attends a press conference held on the occasion of the UEFA Europa League final Media Day at Wanda Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Spain, May 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/RODRIGO JIMENEZ

Atletico Madrid forward Fernando Torres, who is leaving at the end of the season, said Wednesday that lifting the Europa League trophy with his teammates would be the ideal way to bid farewell to the club he has supported all his life.

Atleti will face Olympique Marseille in the final next week.