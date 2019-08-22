Spanish soccer player Fernando Torres of Japanese club Sagan Tosu leaves the podium after announcing his retirement from professional soccer during a press conference in Tokyo, Japan, 23 June 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Spanish soccer player Fernando Torres of Japanese club Sagan Tosu pauses as he announces his retirement from professional soccer during a press conference in Tokyo, Japan, 23 June 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Spanish forward Fernando Torres is set to play his last ever professional match on Friday in a Japanese first division clash for Sagan Tasu against Vissel Kobe, a team which features fellow former Spain internationals Andres Iniesta and David Villa.

The former Atletico Madrid, Liverpool and Chelsea striker announced in June that he would be hanging up his boots after Friday's J-League clash, concluding an illustrious 18-year career which saw him bag two European titles and a World Cup with the national team, a Champions League title with Chelsea and a Europa League win with Atletico Madrid.