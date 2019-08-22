Spanish forward Fernando Torres is set to play his last ever professional match on Friday in a Japanese first division clash for Sagan Tasu against Vissel Kobe, a team which features fellow former Spain internationals Andres Iniesta and David Villa.
The former Atletico Madrid, Liverpool and Chelsea striker announced in June that he would be hanging up his boots after Friday's J-League clash, concluding an illustrious 18-year career which saw him bag two European titles and a World Cup with the national team, a Champions League title with Chelsea and a Europa League win with Atletico Madrid.