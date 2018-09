Nasa Hataoka of Japan plays a shot during the second round of the Evian Championship golf tournament in Evian, France, Sept. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/SEBASTIEN NOGIER

Carlota Ciganda of Spain plays a shot during the second round of the Evian Championship golf tournament in Evian, France, Sept. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/SEBASTIEN NOGIER

Puerto Rico's Maria Torres, the co-leader after the first round of the Evian Championship, found herself sharing the top spot with three other golfers following Friday's second round of the final LPGA major of the year.

Torres and Carlota Ciganda were together atop the leader board at the start of play at the Evian Resort Golf Club in the southeastern French town of Evian-les-Bains.