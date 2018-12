Protesters wear yellow vests as they demonstrate in Langon, near Bordeaux, France, Dec. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/CAROLINE BLUMBERG

France's top-tier soccer league announced Thursday the postponement of two Ligue 1 matches at the request of regional authorities due to the so-called "gilets jaunes" (yellow vests) protests sweeping across the western European country.

The total number of suspended duels reached six, including: Amiens-Angers, Guingamp-Stade Rennais and Olympique Marseille-Bordeaux, as well as Caen-Toulouse, Nantes-Montpellier and Nice-Saint Etienne.