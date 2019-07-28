Peruvian long-distance runner Christian Pacheco leads the men's marathon that he went on to win with a time of 2:10:41 in the 2019 Pan American Games in Lima on July 27, 2019. EFE-EPA/Sergio Moraes

Peruvian long-distance runner Gladys Tejeda celebrates her victory in the women's marathon with a time of 2:30:55 in the 2019 Pan American Games in Lima on July 27, 2019. EFE-EPA/Ian Toro

Peruvian long-distance runner Christian Pacheco crosses the finish line to win the men's marathon with a time of 2:10:41 in the 2019 Pan American Games in Lima on July 27, 2019. EFE-EPA/Ian Toro

Christian Pacheco won the men's marathon in the Pan American Games at Lima to mark a sensational start for Peru, after compatriot Gladys Tejeda took gold in the women's marathon that started an hour before, each setting a new record for this athletic event.

Such twin male-female victories had only ever been achieved by Brazil, the dominant country in Pan American Games marathons, which did so on two occasions: Santo Domingo in 2003 and Guadalajara in 2011. No Peruvian, man or woman, had ever struck gold running the marathon's 42 kilometers and 195 meters (26.2 miles).