A general view of the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium ahead of the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Crystal Palace, in London, Britain, April 3, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/WILL OLIVER

Tottenham's Harry Kane (C) and Dele Alli (R) attend a training session during the Tottenham Hotspur media day in Enfield, north London, Britain, May 27, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/ANDY RAIN

Tottenham manager Maurizio Pochettino watches his players during a training session during the Tottenham Hotspur media day in Enfield, north London, Britain, May 27, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/ANDY RAIN

Tottenham Hotspur, whose squad was in Madrid on Thursday, spent zero dollars in the last two transfer windows to become one of the UEFA 2019 Champions League finalists.

The fact that they did not spend any money over the summer and winter transfer windows lends the team even greater credit as they stand just one win away from the biggest title in their 136-year history, of which the club is immensely proud.