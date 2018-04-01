Dele Alli struck twice to seal Tottenham Hotspur's comeback for a 3-1 away win over Chelsea, adding to the Premier League defending champion woes.
Tottenham extended their winning streak to five games, taking advantage of Chelsea's fragility.
Tottenham's Dele Alli celebrates after scoring a goal during his squad's English Premier League soccer match against Chelsea FC at Stamford Bridge, London, England, on April 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/WILL OLIVER
Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata (L) scores the 1-0 goal during his squad's English Premier League soccer match against Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford Bridge, London, England, on April 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN
