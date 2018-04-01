Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata (L) scores the 1-0 goal during his squad's English Premier League soccer match against Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford Bridge, London, England, on April 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN

Tottenham's Dele Alli celebrates after scoring a goal during his squad's English Premier League soccer match against Chelsea FC at Stamford Bridge, London, England, on April 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/WILL OLIVER

Dele Alli struck twice to seal Tottenham Hotspur's comeback for a 3-1 away win over Chelsea, adding to the Premier League defending champion woes.

Tottenham extended their winning streak to five games, taking advantage of Chelsea's fragility.