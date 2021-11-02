(FILE) - Chelsea manager Antonio Conte reacts during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 soccer match against FC Barcelona at Stamford Bridge in London, Britain, 20 February 2018 (re-issued on 02 November 2021). EFE/EPA/ANDY RAIN

Tottenham Hotspur have appointed Antonio Conte as their new manager, the club said in a statement Tuesday.

The Italian replaces Nuno Espirito Santo, who was sacked on Monday after just 17 games in charge.