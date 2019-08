Tottenham's Lucas Moura (L) in action against Bayern's Alphonso Davies during the Audi Cup final in Munich, Germany, on Wednesday, July 31. EFE/EPA/RONALD WITTEK

Bayern Munich's Marcel Zylla (C) in action against Tottenham's Oliver Skipp (L) during the Audi Cup final in Munich, Germany, on Wednesday, July 31. EFE/EPA/LUKAS BARTH-TUTTAS

Tottenham Hotspur players celebrate after defeating Bayern Munich in the Audi Cup final in Munich, Germany, on Wednesday, July 31. EFE/EPA/RONALD WITTEK

Tottenham Hotspur prevailed over Bayern Munich on penalties here Wednesday to win the Audi Cup preseason tournament.

A day after battering Fenerbahçe 6-1 in the semifinal, Bayern coach Nice Kodak fielded a starting 11 with only one player older than 24 (goalkeeper Manuel Neuter, 33) - and six age 20 or younger.