Liverpool's Sadio Mane (C) celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Newcastle United at Anfield in Liverpool, United Kingdom, on March 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/RUI VIEIRA

Tottenham's Son Heung-min (R) celebrates with teammates Harry Kane (C) and Dele Alli (L) after scoring during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham and Huddersfield Town at Wembley Stadium in London, United Kingdom, on March 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN

Tottenham's Son Heung-min (2nd R) after scoring his second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham and Huddersfield Town at Wembley Stadium in London, United Kingdom, on March 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN

Tottenham Hotspur extended its unbeaten streak across all competitions to 17 games with a 2-0 home victory Saturday over Huddersfield Town in Matchday 29 of the Premier League.

South Korean forward Son Heung-min was the star of the day at Wembley Stadium in London, scoring in minutes 27 and 54 to lift his overall goal tally in the current English-league season to 10.