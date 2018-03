Tottenham Harry Kane reacts during the UEFA Champions League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Juventus in Wembley stadium in London, Britain, Mar. 7, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

Tottenham Hotspur's manager Mauricio Pochettino reacts before the UEFA Champions League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Juventus in Wembley stadium in London, Britain, Mar. 7, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/NEIL HALL

Tottenham Hotspur's Argentine coach Mauricio Pochettino on Thursday said the Premier League club had enough quality players to win matches, despite striker Harry Kane being injured.

Kane, the Premier League's top scorer level with Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, sustained a right ankle injury during Spurs' 4-1 win over Bournemouth, which would sideline him for weeks.