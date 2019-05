Tottenham coach Mauricio Pochettino speaks to the media during the Tottenham Hotspur media day in Enfield, north London, Britain, May 27, 2019. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN

Tottenham Hotspur's head coach Mauricio Pochettino said Monday that was at the currently at the top of his game in the five years since he took the reins at the London club.

Pochettino gave a press conference to discuss the upcoming UEFA Champions League final against fellow Premier League side Liverpool and also to mark the fifth anniversary of signing for Tottenham on May 27, 2014.