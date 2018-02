File image of Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino ahead of the English Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal at the Wembley Stadium in London, Britain, Feb 10 2018. EFE-EPA (FILE)/WILL OLIVER

Totthenham's head coach Maurio Pochettino during a training session at the Allianz Stadium in Turin, Feb 12, 2018, on the eve of the Champions League match against Juventus.EFE- EPA/ALESSANDRO DI MARCO

Tottenham's head coah Mauricio Pochettino attends a press conference on the eve of the Champions League match against Juventus at Allianz Stadium in Turin, Italy, Feb 12, 2018. EFE-EPA/ALESSANDRO DI MARCO

While his team prepared for their Champions League clash against Juventus in the northern Italian city of Turin, Tottenham Hotspur's Argentine head coach Mauricio Pochettino took the occasion to reflect on his family's Piedmont origins.

The English premier league top-flight coach left his squad's Turin hotel to take a stroll around the city and indulge in a cup of coffee at the 16th-century Piazza San Carlo.