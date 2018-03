Harry Kane reacts during the UEFA Champions League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Juventus in Wembley stadium in London, Britain, Mar. 7, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

Tottenham Hotspur FC confirmed Wednesday Harry Kane is set to sit out of all matches until April due to injuries to lateral ligaments in his right ankle, meaning the star England forward should be eligible for the World Cup.

The striker was injured on Sunday during a 4-1 victory against Bournemouth, raising concerns in the United Kingdom's press that he may be out of the upcoming World Cup in Russia.