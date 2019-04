West Ham's Michail Antonio celebrates after scoring the 1-0 lead during the English Premier League soccer match against Tottenham Hotspur at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, Britain, April 27, 2019. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN

Tottenham's Lucas Moura reacts during the English Premier League soccer match against West Ham United at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, Britain, April 27, 2019. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN

Tottenham Hotspur was defeated 1-0 by West Ham United on Saturday, the first defeat at their new White Hart Lane venue just three days before hosting Ajax in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League semifinal.

A second-half goal by Michail Antonio was all West Ham needed to beat the Spurs.