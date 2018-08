Tottenham's Harry Kane (R) celebrates with teammates Christian Eriksen (C) and Dele Alli (L) after scoring his team's third goal against Fulham during a Premier League Matchday 2 soccer match at Wembley Stadium in London, United Kingdom, Aug. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN

Tottenham's Harry Kane (R) scores his team's third goal against Fulham during Premier League Matchday 2 action at Wembley Stadium in London, United Kingdom, Aug. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN

Tottenham's Harry Kane (R) celebrates with teammate Kieran Trippier (L) after scoring his team's third goal against Fulham during Premier League Matchday 2 action at Wembley Stadium in London, United Kingdom, Aug. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN

Tottenham Hotspur defeated Fulham 3-1 here Saturday at Wembley Stadium in Matchday 2 of England's Premier League.

Brazilian winger Lucas Moura gave the Spurs the lead two minutes before first-half stoppage time with a well-executed left-footed shot at the edge of the area.