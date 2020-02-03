Tottenham took advantage of going one man up over Manchester City on Sunday after the expulsion of Ukraine's Olexandr Zinchenko, notching two goals in quick succession and downing their rival on home turf in another duel between Tottenham coach Jose Mourinho and Man City's Pep Guardiola.
The relative lack of incentives for competing with league-leader Liverpool for the top slot - that team being 22 points ahead of defending champion Manchester City - revived the old rivalry between Mourinho and Guardiola for Sunday's match-up, although it had died down somewhat in recent years.