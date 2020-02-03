Tottenham players and manager Jose Mourinho (R) celebrate after Heung-Min Son (2-R) scored his team's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City at the Tottenham Stadium in London, Britain, 02 February 2020. EFE/EPA/ANDY RAIN/EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications

Tottenham players celebrate during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City at the Tottenham Stadium in London, Britain, 02 February 2020.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola reacts after watching his team go down 2-0 against Tottenham during an English Premier League soccer match at the Tottenham Stadium in London, Britain, 02 February 2020.

Tottenham players celebrate after Steven Bergwijn (C) scores on his debut against Man City during an English Premier League soccer match at the Tottenham Stadium in London, Britain, 02 February 2020.

Tottenham's Harry Winks (R) vies for the ball with Man City's Sergio Aguero (L) during an English Premier League soccer match at the Tottenham Stadium in London, Britain, 02 February 2020.

Tottenham took advantage of going one man up over Manchester City on Sunday after the expulsion of Ukraine's Olexandr Zinchenko, notching two goals in quick succession and downing their rival on home turf in another duel between Tottenham coach Jose Mourinho and Man City's Pep Guardiola.

The relative lack of incentives for competing with league-leader Liverpool for the top slot - that team being 22 points ahead of defending champion Manchester City - revived the old rivalry between Mourinho and Guardiola for Sunday's match-up, although it had died down somewhat in recent years.