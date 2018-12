Tottenham players (L-R) Harry Kane, Christian Eriksen and Son Heung-min celebrate after an English Premier League soccer match against Burnley FC at Wembley Stadium in London, United Kingdom, Dec. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

Tottenham's Christian Eriksen celebrates after giving his team a 1-0 lead during an English Premier League soccer match against Burnley FC at Wembley Stadium in London, United Kingdom, Dec. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

Danish playmaker Christian Eriksen scored a late goal to lead Tottenham Hotspur to a 1-0 victory here Saturday over visiting Burnley in Premier League action at Wembley Stadium.

Tottenham struggled more than expected and seemed to be feeling the effects of their hard-fought 1-1 draw in Champions League action Tuesday against FC Barcelona, a result that earned the Spurs a ticket to that tournament's knockout stage.