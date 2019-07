Real Madrid goalkeeper Keylor Navas (C) makes a stop against Tottenham Hotspur during a preseason match in Munich, Germany, on Tuesday, July 30. EFE/EPA/RONALD WITTEK

Real Madrid's Karim Benzema (R) challenges Tottenham goalkeeper Paulo Dino Gazzangia during a preseason match in Munich, Germany, on Tuesday, July 30. EFE/EPA/RONALD WITTEK

Tottenham's Harry Kane (R) scores a goal against Real Madrid in a preseason match in Munich, Germany, on Tuesday, July 30. EFE/EPA/RONALD WITTEK

Real Madrid lost 1-0 to Tottenham Hotspur here Tuesday in the Audi Cup semifinal, the Blancos' third loss in four preseason outings.

The only real bright spot for the LaLiga side was a sterling performance by goalkeeper Keylor Navas, playing in lieu of the injured Thibaut Courtois.