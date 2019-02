Leicester City's Jamie Vardy (2-L) misses a penalty kick during the English Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Leicester City at Wembley Stadium in London, England, on Feb. 10, 2019. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN

Tottenham players celebrate the 1-0 lead during the English Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Leicester City at Wembley Stadium in London, England, on Feb. 10, 2019. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN

Tottenham's Son Heung-Min (2-R) scores the 3-1 lead during the English Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Leicester City at Wembley Stadium in London, England, on Feb. 10, 2019. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN

Colombian center-back Davinson Sanchez on Sunday scored his first goal with Tottenham Hotspur to lead his team to a 3-1 win over Leicester City at London's Wembley Stadium, earning a fourth consecutive Premier League win.

Since losing 1-0 to Manchester United on Jan. 13, Tottenham has beaten Fulham, Watford and Newcastle, but the squad lost to Chelsea in the second leg of the League Cup semifinal on a penalty shootout and Crystal Palace 2-0 in the FA Cup fourth round.