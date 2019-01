Toby Alderweireld of Belgium during an UEFA Nations League soccer match, League A, Group 2, between Belgium and Iceland at the King Baudouin stadium in Brussels, Belgium, Nov. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

Tottenham Hotspur on Friday announced it had extended the contract of Belgian defender Toby Alderweireld until June 2020.

The 29-year-old Alderweireld joined the Premier League side on a transfer from Atletico Madrid in 2015 and became a corner stone in the Spurs defense under Argentine coach Mauricio Pochettino.