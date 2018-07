Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-min celebrates after scoring the 2-1 lead during the English Premier League soccer match between AFC Bournemouth and Tottenham Hotspur in Bournemouth, Britain, Mar. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/GERRY PENNY

South Korean international Son Heung-min has signed a contract extension with Tottenham Hotspur until 2023, the club announced on Friday.

The 26-year-old, who moved to Spurs in 2015 from Bayer Leverkusen, has developed into one of coach Mauricio Pochettino's most potent attacking weapons along with striker Harry Kane and midfielder Dele Alli.