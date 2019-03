Tottenham's Harry Kane celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the UEFA Champions League round of 16, second leg soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and Tottenham Hotspur in Dortmund, Germany, Mar. 5, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/ARMANDO BABANI

Tottenham Hotspur under Argentina head coach Mauricio Pochettino has become one of the most established brands in the Premier League, the head of the Asian insurance company AIA which sponsors the club's kit said Friday.

Adrian New also exalted Spurs's playing style and the fan following at the North London club enjoys.