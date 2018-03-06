English side Tottenham Hotspur was training Monday on the eve of its UEFA Champions League second-leg round of 16 clash with Italian giants Juventus.

The north London side heads into Wednesday's game at Wembley with an away goal advantage after a late comeback in the first-leg in Turin saw Spurs hold Juve to a 2-2 draw, with goals from England striker Harry Kane and Danish midfielder Christian Erikson canceling out the two-goal lead secured by Argentina striker Gonzalo Higuain within the first 10 minutes.