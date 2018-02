Tottenham Hotspur's Dele Ali (C) and Manchester United's Antonio Valencia (R) in action during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United at Wembley in London, UK, Jan. 31, 2018. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

Tottenham Hotspur's Kieren Trippier (L) and Manchester United's Ashley Young (R) in action during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United at Wembley in London, UK, Jan. 31, 2018. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

Tottenham Hotspur's Dele Ali (C) and Manchester United's Alexis Sanchez (R) and Ashley Young (L) in action during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United at Wembley in London, UK, Jan. 31, 2018. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

Manchester United's Antonio Valencia (R) vies for the ball against Tottenham Hotspurs' Heung Min Son (L) during the the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspurs and Manchester United at Wembley in London, UK, Jan. 31, 2018. EPA-EFE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

Manchester United's Jesse Lingard (L) in action during the the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspurs and Manchester United at Wembley in London, UK, Jan. 31, 2018. EPA-EFE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

Manchester United's Romelu Lukaku (2-R) in action during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United at Wembley Stadium, London, UK, Jan. 31, 2018. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

Manchester United's Romelu Lukaku (R) vies for the ball against Tottenham Hotspurs' Ben Davies (C) during the the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspurs and Manchester United at Wembley in London, UK, Jan. 31, 2018. EPA-EFE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

Manchester United's Paul Pogba (L) vies for the ball against Tottenham Hotspurs' Davinson Sanchez (R) during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspurs and Manchester United at Wembley in London, UK, Jan. 31, 2018. EPA-EFE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

Tottenham Hotspurs' Harry Kane reacts during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspurs and Manchester United at Wembley in London, UK, Jan. 31, 2018. EPA-EFE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

Tottenham Hotspur defeated Manchester United 2-0 here Wednesday to put pressure on Chelsea in the scramble for a top-four finish while making it even more unlikely that the Red Devils will challenge leaders Manchester City for the Premier League title.

Spurs, coming off two successive draws, were eager for a victory and grasped the opportunity to put more distance between themselves and North London rivals Arsenal after the Gunners' 3-1 loss to Swansea City on Tuesday.