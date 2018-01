Tottenham Hotspurs player Dele Alli fights for the ball with Southampton's Mario Lemina (R) during the Premier League match in Southampton, England, on Jan. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/Gerry Penny

Tottenham Hotspurs player Harry Kane (R) scores his team's first goal against Southampton during the Premier League match in Southampton, England, on Jan. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/Gerry Penny

The Tottenham Hotspurs on Sunday gained only one point after being held to a 1-1 tie by Southampton in the Premier League's 24th round of play.

Southampton had a 1-0 lead 15 minutes into the match on a self-goal by Tottenham defender Davinson Sanchez.