Inter Milan's Danish new player Christian Eriksen gives thumbs up as he greets fans from a window of the Coni (Italian Olympic Committee) office before undergoing a medical examination in Milan, Italy, 27 January 2020. EFE/EPA/MATTEO BAZZI

Danish attacking midfielder Christian Eriksen on Tuesday completed his move from Tottenham Hotspur to Inter Milan, the London club confirmed.

The club simultaneously converted the loan of Giovani Lo Celso into full-time contract until 2025 as the Argentine steps up to fill in for the departing Eriksen.