General view of the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium ahead of the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Crystal Palace in London, Britain, 14 September 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/HOLLIE ADAMS

Tottenham Hotspur have managed to refinance the construction debt of the club’s new stadium, of 637 million pounds ($797 million), the Spurs announced Friday.

“The average maturity of the total debt package of £637m is 23 years and the weighted average coupon, including the new bank facilities, is 2.66%,” Tottenham said in an online statement.