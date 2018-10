Tottenham Hotspurs' head coach, Argentina's Mauricio Pochettino, attends a press conference during the 3rd UEFA Continuing Training Course License at Las Rozas Sports City on the outskirts of Madrid, Spain, Oct. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE file/Rodrigo Jimenez

Christian Eriksen of Denmark in action during the FIFA World Cup 2018 round of 16 soccer match between Croatia and Denmark in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, July 1, 2018. EPA-EFE file/ETIENNE LAURENT

Tottenham Hotspur coach Mauricio Pochettino on Thursday confirmed that Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen had fully recovered from an abdominal issue and he is ready to take the field.

The injury sidelined Eriksen during Tottenham's last four matches, but it seems to be a thing of the past, as Pochettino revealed during a press conference ahead of Saturday's encounter against West Ham United.