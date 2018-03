Tottenham Harry Kane reacts during the UEFA Champions League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Juventus in Wembley stadium in London, Britain, March 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

England striker Harry Kane has cut short the period of recovery from an ankle injury as Tottenham Hotspur coach Mauricio Pochettino revealed on Thursday that he could be available for the Premier League match against Chelsea.

Tottenham announced on Mar. 14 that Kane would stay off the field for six weeks due to a ligament injury to his right ankle sustained in a league match against Bournemouth.