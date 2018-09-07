Tottenham's Lucas Moura celebrates after scoring against Fulham during the English Premier League soccer match Tottenham vs Fulham at Wembley Stadium in London, Britain, Aug. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/ANDY RAIN

Tottenham Hotspur's Brazilian midfielder Lucas Moura on Friday was named Premier League player of the Month for August.

The 26-year-old Moura scored three goals to help the Spurs defeat Manchester United, Fulham and Newcastle United.