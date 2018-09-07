Tottenham Hotspur's Brazilian midfielder Lucas Moura on Friday was named Premier League player of the Month for August.
The 26-year-old Moura scored three goals to help the Spurs defeat Manchester United, Fulham and Newcastle United.
Tottenham's Lucas Moura celebrates after scoring against Fulham during the English Premier League soccer match Tottenham vs Fulham at Wembley Stadium in London, Britain, Aug. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/ANDY RAIN
