Tottenham's Mousa Dembele reacts during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur in Liverpool, United Kingdom, Feb. 04, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/Peter Powell

Tottenham Hotspur's and Belgian midfielder Mousa Dembele will be sidelined till next January due to the ankle injury he suffered during Hotspur's recent Premier League match, the club said Thursday.

Dembele, the winner of the 2018 FIFA World Cup bronze medal with Belgium, had to leave the field with just seven minutes into Wolverhampton-Tottenham Premier League duel last Saturday due to the ankle injury.