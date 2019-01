Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane reacts after the English Premier League Soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United at Wembley Stadium in London, United Kingdom, Jan. 13, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/NEIL HALL

Tottenham Hotspur announced Tuesday that its striker Harry Kane is expected to be sidelined until March due to an ankle injury.

Kane hurt his ankle during his team's 1-0 defeat to Manchester United in a Premier League matchday 22 contest held at Wembley stadium on Sunday.