Tottenham Hotspur put an end Monday to their long string of defeats at Old Trafford with a 3-0 victory over Manchester United that was also the worst home loss ever suffered by a Jose Mourinho-coached team.

Spurs, held scoreless on their last four visits to Old Trafford, have been criticized for coming up short in big matches against elite opposition. And the first half of Monday's contest seemed to augur another disappointment for the London club.