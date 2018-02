Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane (R) celebrates scoring a goal with teammate Dele Alli (L) during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal at Wembley Stadium, London, Britain, on Feb. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL EDITORIAL USE ONLY.

Arsenal's Alexandre Lacazette (C) in action against Tottenham's Davinson Sanchez (L) and Jan Vertonghen (R) during the English Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal at the Wembley Stadium in London, Britain, on Feb. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/WILL OLIVER EDITORIAL USE ONLY.

Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane (2-L) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal at Wembley Stadium, London, Britain, on Feb. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL EDITORIAL USE ONLY.

Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday pulled off a difficult 1-0 win over Arsenal in the 27th round of the Premier League, provisionally jumping to third in the league table.

After a goalless first half, Tottenham star Harry Kane scored the winner just four minutes after retaking the field.