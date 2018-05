Tottenham's Harry Kane sends the ball toward the Newcastle United goal during a Premier League match on Wednesday, May 9, at London's Wembley Stadium. EFE-EPA/NEIL HALL

Tottenham goalkeeper Hugo Lloris lunges to make a stop against Newcastle United during a Premier League match on Wednesday, May 9, at London's Wembley Stadium. EFE-EPA/NEIL HALL

Newcastle United's Ayoze Perez leaps for the ball as Tottenham's Harry Kane looks on during a Premier League match on Wednesday, May 9, at London's Wembley Stadium. EFE-EPA/NEIL HALL

Tottenham Hotspur's Danny Rose (left) takes a shot on the Newcastle United goal during a Premier League match on Wednesday, May 9, at London's Wembley Stadium. EFE-EPA/NEIL HALL

Harry Kane's goal early in the second half was all Tottenham Hotspur needed to defeat Newcastle United 1-0 here Wednesday and assure themselves of playing Champions League football in 2018-2019.

The win boosts Spurs to third place with 74 points, two ahead of Liverpool and five better than Chelsea, who settled for a 1-1 draw with Huddersfield Town at Stamford Bridge in one of Wednesday's other matches.