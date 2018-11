Tottenham forward Son Heung-min performs during his team's training session at the Tottenham Hotspur training ground in London, Britain, Nov. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

Tottenham players (L-R) Dele Alli, Danny Rose, and Eric Dier attend their team's training session at the Tottenham Hotspur training ground in London, Britain, Nov. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

Tottenham striker Harry Kane (C-R) and his teammates train during their practice session at the Tottenham Hotspur training ground in London, Britain, Nov. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

Tottenham Hotspur held a final practice on Tuesday before their do-or-die Champions League group stage clash with Inter Milan at Wembley Stadium.

Defender Danny Rose, midfielder Dele Alli and forwards Harry Kane and Son Heung-min took part in the practice led by coach Mauricio Pochettino, as documented by an epa-efe photographer.