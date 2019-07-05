Astana Pro team riders train on the eve of the start of the 106th edition of the Tour de France cycling race, in Brussels, Belgium, July 5, 2019. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT

Katusha Alpecin team riders cross the Galerie Royale Saint Hubert during the team's presentation two days ahead of the 106th edition of the Tour de France cycling race in Brussels, Belgium, July 04, 2019. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT

Astana Pro team riders on the eve of the start of the 106th edition of the Tour de France cycling race, in Brussels, Belgium, July 5, 2019. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT

Tour de France 2019 teams are gearing up for the race, which will start in Brussels on Saturday.

There will be 54 km (33.5 miles) of trail divided into two stages, one for teams and the other individual.